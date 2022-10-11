BWI Marshall airport could be getting a $425 million improvement project, the largest in its history

The state’s spending board will consider on Wednesday a $332.5 million contract with a Bethesda-based construction firm to advance a massive capital improvement project at BWI Marshall airport.

The contract with Clark Construction Group is the second construction package for an overall $425 million project that would connect the airport’s A and B concourses and improve its system for handling luggage by creating a new security screening system. It is the largest terminal improvement project in the airport’s history, said Jonathan Dean, a spokesperson for BWI.

Preliminary construction for the project started earlier this year when the Maryland Board of Public Works, which approves nearly all state public works projects, approved a $25.6 million contract with Clark in January to prepare the airport for construction, such as erecting temporary partitions and scaffolding and inspecting the site.

The second construction package, which Gov. Larry Hogan, Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Dereck Davis will consider as a board on Wednesday, would fund the rest of the construction costs.

The planned “A/B Connector and Baggage Handling System Improvement program” would create an addition that connects the two concourses. It would also renovate restrooms and add food and retail concession shops. The expansion would also improve the efficiency of getting bags out to planes for quicker departures.

Construction on the new baggage-handling system and concourse connector is scheduled to be mostly finished by late 2025. The entire improvement project aims to be completed by the summer of 2026, Dean said.

The $425 million project is funded mostly by airport revenue bonds, which the Maryland Aviation Administration and Maryland Department of Transportation issued for the first time in July 2021, Dean said. The $200 million bonds issuance was well-received by rating agencies and investors, he added, and a second bond insurance is planned for 2023 to complete the project. Airport revenue bonds are backed solely by airport revenues, which are pledged to support bond repayment, the MAA wrote in its annual report to the Maryland General Assembly.

To start construction on the connector and baggage-handling system, which would require five gates to be temporarily closed during renovations, five new Southwest gates were added to Concourse A in August 2020. The $48 million, 55,000-square-foot addition included modernized restrooms and hold rooms, upgraded boarding bridges and three new food and retail concessions.

Clark Construction Group did not respond to a request for comment.