Belvedere Square market in North Baltimore up for sale

Belvedere Square in North Baltimore is up for sale as its owner says it will focus on “other important initiatives.”

In a statement, owner War Horse Cities says now “is the logical time for a retail specialist to take the helm” after nearly seven years of managing the property. War Horse Cities is owned by Scott Plank, a former Under Armour executive and brother of founder and CEO Kevin Plank.

“Having achieved our objective in what has been a labor of love at Belvedere Square — transforming a struggling property with great potential into a vibrant neighborhood — the time is right to transition the property … to those who specialize in stabilized retail operations,” spokesman Dave Curley wrote in an email.

Curley noted that Belvedere Square was the first property purchased by War Horse Cities upon the company’s opening in 2012.

He added that the company will now focus on the company’s other properties, including its building on 1020 Pratt St. in Hollins Market and property in Lighthouse Point.

The market at the southeast corner of York Road and Northern Parkway was originally opened as a Hochschild Kohn's department store in 1948, but was purchased by developer James Ward III and closed in 1983 after he announced plans to develop it as a shopping and dining destination named “Belvedere Square.”

It reopened in 1986 with a slew of new tenants, including Pier One, Utz potato chips and Berger’s bakery.

According to War Horse Cities, the market has 100,000 square feet of retail space and 8,000 square feet of market space and has more than 10,000 visitors each week.

