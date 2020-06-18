Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Foundation donating $2 million to fight against racial injustice

T. Rowe Price and its foundation are committing $2 million to organizations working to fight racial injustice, the company announced Thursday.
The Baltimore-based money management firm pledged $1.3 million in grants to West Baltimore neighborhoods after the unrest incited by the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, who died from injuries sustained in police custody.
The company joins countless organizations that have donated money to fighting racial injustice and related causes after George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis at the hands of the police, sparked nationwide protests.
“My hope is that we are at an inflection point and that our actions and voice will contribute to the encouraging momentum behind the call for racial justice,” Bill Stromberg, president and CEO, said in a news release.
“Today, on the eve of Juneteeth, the firm and its Foundation continue their commitment with the donation of $2 million to support organizations that are working to dismantle racial injustice.”