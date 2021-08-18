Baltimore Ravens announce partnership with DraftKings

The Ravens have partnered with DraftKings Inc., a digital sports entertainment and gaming company, as their official daily fantasy football and sports betting platform, according to a Wednesday news release.
In May, the Ravens announced a sports betting partnership with BetMGM, an online gaming company, just a day after Gov. Larry Hogan signed a bill legalizing sports gambling. The addition of DraftKings will not affect the team’s arrangement with BetMGM, according to Ravens spokesman Tom Valente.
The Hogan administration is excited about the Ravens’ partnership with DraftKings, Michael Ricci, the governor’s spokesman, said. The deal has the potential to “help jumpstart” sports betting, he added.
But the infrastructure for sports betting will likely not be in place by the start of the NFL season.
“It takes time to set up any new industry, and this is all being done through a thorough process,” Ricci said. “But we hope to see some facilities up and running in the late fall/winter period.”
The Ravens are DraftKings’ first strategic partnership in Maryland and fifth NFL team with an active agreement with the company. DraftKings also has a presence in the NBA, UFC and MLB, according to the news release.
Under the terms of the partnership, DraftKings branding will appear throughout M&T Bank Stadium, and will have a season-long suite. DraftKings customers will have access to exclusive game day experiences, including autographed merchandise and away game trips. The company’s branding and content will also be featured in the Ravens’ weekly podcast, “The Lounge.”
“The newly penned relationship offers something for every kind of sports fan and will allow them to engage with DraftKings’ digital content, free-to-play product, daily fantasy sports and, perhaps soon, sports betting, to ultimately bring them closer to the action alongside one of the top teams from the AFC North,“ Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ chief business officer, said in a statement.
DraftKings’ fantasy sports and sportsbook apps are available to download via IOS and Android and on their website.