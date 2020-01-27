The ordinance, signed by former Mayor Catherine Pugh in 2019, imposes a 9.5% tax on the rentals’ listing price and requires hosts to obtain a license that they must renew biennially. The rental properties must also comply with the city’s building, fire and related codes, and hosts may only list their primary residences for rental purposes (although, those who operated additional units before Dec. 31, 2018 could have one additional location “grandfathered” into the new ordinance).