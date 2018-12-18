Amazon resumes limited Prime Now service in Baltimore area after tornado

Amazon is resuming limited Prime Now service in the Baltimore area, according to an email sent to customers Wednesday.

The two-hour delivery service had been suspended since a November tornado hit an Amazon facility in Southeast Baltimore, killing two workers. The deceased were identified as Andrew Lindsey, 54, and Israel Espana Argote, 37, who worked for outside contractors.

It was the first fatal tornado in Maryland since 2002.

Beginning Dec. 18, customers will be able to place orders “with limited delivery window availability” as the company repairs the building, the email stated.

A spokesman for Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ctkacik@baltsun.com

twitter.com/xtinatkacik