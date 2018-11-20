Shoppers hit stores early in Baltimore area hunting for Black Friday bargains

Shoppers in the Baltimore area headed out early Friday hunting for bargains on toys, TVs and mobile phones, some lining up outside stores as early as 6 a.m.

Black Friday kicked off holiday gift buying for some. But other shoppers were returning to buy more after Thanksgiving day trips to malls and big box stores.

At Target in Ellicott City, customers waited in chilly temperatures for up to an hour, then filed into the store, running or walking briskly to line up again for deals on iPhoneX mobile phones that came with free $150 store gift cards.

“No running, please,” store employees reminded the shoppers as they guided them down aisles.

Sandy Keller, an emergency room nurse from Ellicott City, said she typically shops Thanksgiving night and Black Friday with her daughters, Nicole and Katlyn.

They lined up outside Target on Friday hoping to get in early and find a good deal on a TV and clothing. Next, they were headed next for Towson Town Center in Towson. Even with deals available earlier and online, Keller and her daughters have come out each year for the past decade, hitting stores such as Ulta and Target.

“You just get up and get started...mostly for the deals,” Keller said, “and just the tradition of being together, spending time together.”

Tene Wilson was disappointed to find the PlayStation4 she’d hoped to buy for her stepson sold out at Target, where she’d arrived more than an hour before the store opening. She had no luck finding one earlier online either.

“We missed it,” the West Baltimore resident said. “It was sold out yesterday.”

But she spotted several shelves of rapidly disappearing hoverboards, and loaded two in her cart for her stepson and a nephew. Then she moved on to Nerf guns.

Retailers are vying for as much as $720 billion in expected spending this holiday season, a 4.8 percent jump over last year.

Though most national chains began weeks ago aggressively pursuing customers with deep discounts, stores still are counting on big crowds and heavy web traffic on Black Friday. The day has lost some of its significance in an age of online buying and Thanksgiving day “doorbusters,” but it remains a peak day for business.

“Black Friday is off to a good start,” said a report Friday by New York-based GlobalData. The report found that more than 28 percent of people surveyed said they already have started some Black Friday shopping, a boost of 1.4 percent over last year.

Boxes of Samsung 55-inch LED TVs and other models were lined up around the Best Buy in Elkridge. The retailer was offering more than $100 off regular price.

Elise Saik-Fitch came out early to the store with her husband, Jeffrey, to buy a new TV and browse dishwashers.

The Elkridge residents arrived around 6:45 a.m. and waited until the store opened at 8 a.m. Store employees handed out fliers to shoppers in line, guaranteeing the availability of doorbuster items. Saik-Fitch said they were able to save about $200.

“We dressed appropriately,” she said of the wait in the cold. “We had two pairs of pants on and two coats. It wasn’t so bad.”

