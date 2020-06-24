Cards Against Humanity co-founder Max Temkin, a Goucher grad, steps down amid accusations of racist, sexist culture

Max Temkin, co-founder of Cards Against Humanity, has stepped down from the company amid accusations of a racist and sexist culture in the Chicago office.
The company posted a statement on its website Tuesday confirming Temkin resigned June 9 after an internal investigation into social media posts by former employees about a toxic work environment. Many of the complaints centered on Temkin, a Goucher graduate who led the Chicago office.
“Max Temkin stepped down and no longer has any active role at Cards Against Humanity,” the company said in the statement.
Temkin did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.
Founded through a Kickstarter campaign in 2010, Cards Against Humanity has carved out a successful niche with a popular party game known for politically incorrect, cutting-edge humor. The game grew rapidly from a basement “hobby project” into a thriving company with 18 full-time employees and substantial influence among Chicago startups and the gaming community.
Temkin was one of eight co-founders and the face of the irreverent company.
Several former employees began posting complaints June 6, according to the company.
“We want to apologize to employees who were unheard or disrespected in our office,” the company said in its online statement. “We are truly sorry. We also want to state unequivocally that we condemn harassment of anyone who has posted stories about their experiences at Cards Against Humanity.”
One former employee posted on Twitter on June 6 that Cards Against Humanity was “an abusive company” that didn’t care about its Black employees.
Another former employee tweeted June 8 that “the owners tried to put the N-word into the game,” and alleged Tempkin “tried to have me fired when I complained.”
In its online statement Tuesday, Cards Against Humanity rebutted the allegation.
“Cards Against Humanity has never and would never print the N-word written out,” the company said. “The card in question, “Saying the N-word,” was submitted to the partners for consideration by a Black remote contributor in early 2018.”
In a Medium post June 9, a former employee said she was “complicit” through her role as a “white middle manager,” but stood in support of her colleagues who had come forward to tell their stories about the toxic culture at Cards Against Humanity.
“No one was safe from personal and professional attacks, and it’s clear that marginalized team members — most notably Black employees and Black women — were purposely hurt the most,” she wrote.
The company said it is hiring a firm to improve its hiring and management practices. It is also retaining an outside organization to lead training for all employees, focusing on “communication and unconscious bias” at work.
“We are committed to rebuilding a workplace that the partners and staff can be proud of,” the company said. “It is our responsibility to see this through.”
