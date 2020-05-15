BGE wants to freeze utility rates for 2 years, then increase them by 8% in 2023

Baltimore Gas & Electric Co. is proposing to freeze customers’ base rates for delivery for the next two years, then raise them by 8.3% in 2023 — what amounts to a $12.87 increase on the average customer’s monthly bill.
The three-year plan, filed Friday with the Maryland Public Service Commission, is designed to provide economic relief to utility customers during the coronavirus pandemic while allowing the utility company to invest $5 billion in its electric grid and natural gas system, BGE CEO Carim Khouzami said.
“This will ensure we can make investments needed not only to provide safe, reliable and secure service, but also to provide the economic stimulus we know our customers need now more than ever," Khouzami said in an interview Friday.
Utility supply costs are expected to drop nearly 3% beginning next month due to lower wholesale energy costs, meaning most customers’ overall utility bills will actually go down in the short term, the company said. Utility rates are two-part, with customers paying for the delivery infrastructure and the supply for electricity and natural gas.
BGE expects the rate freeze to cost more than $360 million, which it plans to pay for by advancing to customers long-term tax benefits the company will receive over a 30-year period.
Even after the increase in delivery rates in 2023, the average customer’s total utility bill will be 22% lower than in 2008, according to BGE’s projections.
Maryland People’s Counsel Paula M. Carmody, an independent state advocate who represents home utility customers, said she appreciated BGE’s plan to freeze customers’ rate increases, especially during a time of record unemployment.
But because the three-year proposal is the first of its kind — utilities previously filed their rate adjustment proposals annually with state regulators — the plan is “built on lots of forecasting and projections," she said.
“That adds a number of complicating factors, so it makes our review of their filing much more rigorous,” Carmody said. “The question is, does the forecast make sense? ... It’s still a rate increase, and it’s our job to make sure any increase is a reasonable one for our customers to pay.”
While advancing tax benefits to customers will help stave off increases in the short term, the Office of the People’s Counsel plans to scrutinize what front-loading the tax benefits could mean for customers’ bills beyond 2023, she said.
“There are implications for those outer years that are going to be built into rates going forward,” Carmody said.
BGE, which serves 1.3 million electric customers and more than 680,000 natural gas customers in central Maryland, says its plan will allow it to continue to continue more than 300 projects and maintenance programs over the next three years.
BGE has been spending hundreds of millions of dollars each year to strengthen its electricity infrastructure and update aged natural gas lines throughout the Baltimore region.
The projects, which include enhancing infrastructure, installing smart automation equipment, replacing outdated technology, preparing the grid for extreme weather and replacing the company’s natural gas pipelines, have a collective $15 billion economic impact, according to the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore.
“BGE takes its role in the community very seriously,” Khouzami said. "We have been doing what we can to support customers and the community throughout this pandemic.”
The Public Service Commission will spend the next seven months reviewing the proposal and is expected to issue a ruling in December.