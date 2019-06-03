Amtrak upgrades underway between Baltimore and Washington D.C.

Train tracks between Baltimore and Washington D.C. are undergoing upgrades to make commutes faster, Amtrak announced Monday afternoon.

Thirty-one miles of track will be replaced with new rails or realigned along curves to help Amtrak operate faster, the company said. The upgrades are part of a nationwide project to improve tracks in places like New York and Chicago. It’s also supposed to help with infrastructure but also improve customer experience with ride quality along the Northeast Corridor, according to a release.

The upgrades between Baltimore and Washington D.C. are expected to be complete by mid-October and will not disrupt Amtrak service, an Amtrak spokeswoman said.

See also: Amtrak strikes deal to redevelop Penn Station with Baltimore developers, investing $90 million »

The upgrades will also set the stage for the next-generation of Amtrak’s Acela Express fleet that is scheduled to begin entering service in 2021.

“The NEC is North America’s premier passenger rail corridor and improving the infrastructure is essential to maximizing performance for all train services,” President and CEO Richard Anderson said. “The improvements will offer Amtrak and commuter customers a smoother and more reliable ride.”

According to Amtrak, 2,200 trains operate on the Washington-Boston route every day and 18.3 million trips were made in 2018.

moxenden@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mack_oxenden