Johns Hopkins continues to lead in research spending among the nation's universities

Johns Hopkins University spent more than a billion dollars more on research and development than the next big spender among research universities to top the National Science Foundation’s annual list for the 39th consecutive year.

Hopkins spent $2.56 billion, well ahead of the No. 2 spender, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, which spent $1.5 billion, and the University of California, San Francisco, which spent $1.4 billion. Hopkins’ position is due in large part to the inclusion of $1.47 billion in spending by the Applied Physics Laboratory, a university affiliated nonprofit center that supports federal agencies.

Maryland generally continues to be a research powerhouse.

University of Maryland, College Park ranked 43rd with almost $549 million; University of Maryland, Baltimore was 56th with almost $427 million; University of Maryland, Baltimore County was 169th with more than $70 million, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Studies was 186th with more than $58 million; and University of Maryland Eastern Shore was 358th with $7.4 million.

Loyola University Maryland was 688th with $784,000; St. Mary’s College of Maryland was 713th with $662,000; Maryland Institute College of Art was 765th with $499,000; and Maryland University of Integrative Health was 899th with $155,000.



The $75.3 billion in total expenditures for the more than 900 institutions on the list is largely from federal sources, though that percentage is dropping. The figure is up from $71.9 billion the year before.

“The wide breadth of research at Johns Hopkins, from engineering to the life sciences, from the social sciences to the humanities, continues to be funded at record levels,” said Denis Wirtz, the university’s vice provost for research and a professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering, pathology, and oncology. “This support allows the institution to uphold its critical mission of fostering independent and original research, and bringing the benefits of discovery to the world.”



