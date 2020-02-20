“This round of funding led by Intel Capital, one of the most respected investors in the world, and our new artificial intelligence development partnership with Intel via the Intel AI Builders program, solidifies ZeroFOX’s market leadership in next-generation protection," said ZeroFox CEO James C. Foster in the announcement. "With this new infusion of capital, we will accelerate our AI innovation, strengthen our intellectual property, and further our international expansion — all in service of our mission: protecting the world’s leading organizations from targeted digital attacks.”