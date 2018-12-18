Baltimore's graying Center Club seeks younger members

The Center Club in Baltimore was founded by city business leaders 56 years ago, making it close in age to its average jacket-and-tie-wearing member, but club officials are working hard to skew the demographics, as well as the attire, and give more up-and-comers a place alongside already-made-its.

“Young people make up about 15-16 percent of the total membership, but they are probably the fastest growing group,” said P.J. Mitchell, the president of the Center Club. “They’re finding value here.”

The average member age at the Center Club is closer to 54, even with the number of members under 40 growing by 50 percent in the last five years. They still make up only a few hundred of the 2,100-member roster, which remains below the pre-recession high of 2,300.

Attracting younger members has become a survival strategy for the Center Club and others across the nation that face a graying membership, lost members to the recession and withered from a general movement away from the martini lunches of the past. But it’s also in keeping with the club’s founding mission of inclusion — it was established as a place to meet and do business regardless of race, creed, color or gender.

The Center Club is making some headway against the gray tide in its membership, an issue facing other city clubs, as well as their counterparts in the country and at universities. The median age of such club members nationwide is 59, according to the National Club Association.

Aung Arkar joined the club about four years ago as an alternative to city sports leagues and beer drinking. The 33-year-old contracts consultant for Becton, Dickinson and Co. said he normally works from home but spends two weekdays in the club’s business center and then has lunch with people he’s met there.

“The food here is great and the views are great for Instagram photos,” he said of the skyline that includes sports stadiums and the harbor from the 15th and 16th floors where the club rents space.

He said friends have been doubtful about what they’d find inside the club walls, which were indeed once mahogany paneled (and some still are). But he’s brought many as guests. A couple have joined.

Mitchell said she’s relying on young members like Arkar to sell the place to those who might not see themselves as the club type, or may scoff at the cost. There are discounts and a monthly payment plan, but it still may not seem cheap compared to other entertainment: The one-time initiation fee ranges from $600 for those age 21-29 to $1,500 for those over age 40. The annual dues range from $530 to $1,550.

Clubs across the country are having varying success targeting younger people. The National Club Association can’t yet provide numbers, but officials plan a survey next year.

The Center Club inside the Trans America Building has been newly renovated.

A 2016 assessment by the club association found that millennials, age 18 to 34, would be good growth targets because there are 70 million of them and they have an “interest in experiences over possessions.” They like being in cities. And while business lunches and corporate functions remain the bread and butter of club dining rooms, younger members may shift the clubs’ reason to exist.

The assessment says they would socialize in casual dining rooms, game rooms, gyms and meeting spaces. Clubs should seek to reach them through social media.

Frank Vain, president of McMahon Group, a private club planning and consultancy firm, said attracting younger members has always been important, but more so now.

Clubs that once had 2,000-3,000 members needed 125 new members a year just to break even, as current members moved on or died, Vain said. Many also saw their ranks depleted during the recession, numbers that did not rebound all the way.

Clubs no longer can rely on the business class to just automatically sign up as they did pre-1990s when there was more of a culture of — and better tax advantages in — business entertaining.

Vain said those that are successful in luring younger people to join will provide good opportunities in settings comfortable for them, though they need not relax the rules so much that they put off older members. (No ripped jeans and backward baseball caps.)

The club association has noted a trend of clubs opening sports pubs, relaxing dress codes in once-formal dining rooms, and allowing and even encouraging use of mobile devices and social media. The Genesee Valley Club in Rochester, N.Y., for example, has added a pub that offer beer tastings and happy hours, networking opportunities and wellness classes.

John Corey, that club’s general manager and chief operating officer, said the club still needs to boost its social media presence.

“In our small city with many clubs to choose from, we need to do a better job getting the word out about us,” he said.

But it won’t be easy, Vain said. Some clubs won’t have money for improvements and others won’t have space for new services. Another challenge is understanding the community enough to know what to offer.

Some, like the Center Club, may have natural advantages, including a location central to jobs and a downtown where some millennials and baby boomers are now choosing to live.

“What we typically preach to those those facilities is the need to invest and offer people a modern experience,” Vain said. “A new marketing plan is great, but what you really need is a product to sell.”

For its part, the Baltimore club spent $2 million renovating its space in the Transamerica Tower downtown. The upgrades not only stripped the brown color pallet and limits on denim, but added WiFi, a craft beer group and networking through social media. There’s even an app.

Arkar said he follows club events through the app on his phone and particularly likes the club’s wine tastings.

Kelly Drnec, a 34-year-old sales manager for a Mount Vernon hotel, said the club offers the opportunity to hobnob in a more natural way with professionals that people like her would like to know, or have know them. More senior members often don’t mind sharing professional wisdom with younger versions of themselves.

She has gotten the chance to join charity events and moderate a panel with prominent business figures.

Another member is Joey Price, 31, the CEO of Jumpstart:HR, a human resources outsourcing and consulting firm. He also represents young members on the board, where he said his suggestions are welcomed.

He’s developed such a sense of belonging, he got married in the club.

“There’s a place for us here,” he said.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn