Urban winery will open in Union Collective in Baltimore’s Medfield

The Wine Collective, which calls itself the state’s first urban winery co-op, plans to open early next year at Union Collective in Baltimore’s Medfield.
The retail and business redevelopment in a former Sears warehouse is anchored by Union Craft Brewing’s brewery and taproom in the Jones Falls Valley neighborhood just north of Hampden.
Enrique Pallares, owner of Casa Carmen winery in Chestertown, and winemaker John Irving Levenberg have teamed up to open a wine production facility and tasting room there in February. The winery will move into a 12,000-square-foot space alongside other tenants including Baltimore Spirits Co., The Charmery, Earth Treks climbing gym, Vent Coffee Roasters and Well Crafted Kitchen.
The winery will work with vineyards in Maryland and elsewhere to make the Wine Collective brand for Casa Carmen, which Pallares owes with his brother, as well custom wines for other other wineries, Pallares said.
“We want to make true world class wine by bringing the very best of the rural and the very best of the urban together,” Pallares said. “We understand the challenges of the wine industry from the vineyard, through the cellar, to the tasting room.”
Levenberg has been making wine for two decades in France, California and on the East Coast. He and Pallares plan to make mostly old-world-style dry wines.
“By having long-term partnerships with the best growers in the region, we have a real involvement in the viticultural practices of our vineyards and access to the very best grapes,” Pallares said.
The partners envision the business as a place small wineries can use to make wine. And the tasting room will offer wine, tapas and winery tours.