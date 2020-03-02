As part of the transaction, TDR Capital will exchange all of its shares of Williams Scotsman Holdings Corp. into approximately 10.6 million shares of WillScot Class A common stock pursuant to the Exchange Agreement dated November 29, 2017 among WillScot, Williams Scotsman Holdings Corp. and affiliates of TDR Capital, and all shares of WillScot’s Class B Common Stock will be canceled for no consideration. Upon the effective time of the merger, the combined company will have a single class of common stock.