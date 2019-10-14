A flour mill on the banks of the Patapsco River across from old Ellicott City, where milling stretches back two centuries, is slated to shut down early next year.
The Wilkins Rogers Mills facility in Oella may be the last operating commercial mill in the state, but Wilkins-Rogers Inc. plans to relocate to a spot in the Midwest, according to Baltimore County officials who have been in contact with the company.
Wilkins-Rogers has run the Frederick Road mill since 1969 and employs 30 people there. Mill officials, including the company’s chief operating officer, did not respond to repeated requests for comment.
Officials in Baltimore County’s Economic and Workforce Development office were told the mill would close early next year, said Sean Naron, a county spokesman.
Milling had been one of the earliest industries along the Patapsco, dating to 1774 when the Ellicott brothers started a flour mill, powered by the river’s flow.
The family-owned Wilkins-Rogers flour and corn meal milling business traces its roots back a century and serves commercial bakeries, grocers and food service distributors on the East Coast, the company’s website says.
It makes flour for pretzels, cake, pastries and cookies and mills whole wheat, all purpose and self-rising flours and yellow and white corn meals. Consumer branded products include Indian Head stone ground white and yellow corn meal and Washington branded corn meal, flour and breading mix.
Naron said he believed the company planned to move to be closer to grain suppliers. He did not know the company’s plans for its two other mills, in Mount Joy, Pa., and Palmyra, Pa.
“The county is offering outplacement services in partnership with the state to assist all affected employees if needed,” Naron said.
Wilkins-Rogers Inc., through its Washington Quality Foods division, had scaled back in Oella more than a decade ago, laying off 60 employees, then roughly two-thirds of its workforce, in 2007. At the time, a union official for the plant’s workers said the mill planned to stop making mixes for muffins and other products and focus on milling alone, turning wheat and corn in to flour and meal.
The company’s Washington Quality Foods division underwent a brief growth spurt in the late 1990s, buying the former Stroh Brewery Co. plant in Halethorpe to expand milling operations and make muffin mixes and pancake batter. But business was not brisk enough to keep both facilities running, and the company sold the Halethorpe property and consolidated operations on the five-acre Oella site.
Today, according to its website, Wilkins Rogers has customers in every state from North Carolina to Maine, including large international baking companies, regional baker distributors and national grocery chains. Consumer branded products include Indian Head stone ground white and yellow corn meal and Washington branded corn meal, flour and breading mix.
This article will be updated.