Wild Kombucha expands to Northwest Baltimore

Fast-growing fermented tea brewer Wild Kombucha has expanded with a move to Northwest Baltimore that triples its former space in Timonium.

The Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership on Monday announced the move of one of its “Make it in Maryland” members to a new brewery on Seton Drive off Northern Parkway.

The product is sold in more than 700 stores in five states, including Whole Foods Market, MOM's Organic and Harris Teeter, with the company making 10,000 bottles a week.

The five-year-old company invested $550,000 to build out the new facility and another $156,000 in new equipment. It plans to produce more than 400,000 bottles weekly in the new space and add five more employees this year to its team of 13.

The non-alcoholic beverage has grown in popularity, with the U.S. market for refrigerated Kombucha up more than 43 percent in the past year, according to BevNET.

“Similar to the farm-to-table trend with food, consumers are also looking for great-tasting beverages that offer some health benefits, and that has opened the door for smaller, craft kombucha makers,” said Mike Kelleher, executive director of the manufacturing extension partnership, in an announcement.

Step-brothers Adam Bufano and Sergio Malarin founded the company with childhood friend Sid Sharma in 2014, using a family recipe to brew in a rented room next to a Baltimore juice shop.

“We would make the kombucha during the week after work, and on weekends we would walk around with coolers filled with samples for the local cafes and shops to try,” the company’s website says. “We first gained traction in Hampden, then Remington, and the next thing we knew we were getting contacted to sell in cafes and yoga studios throughout the city.”

After signing a deal to distribute through Whole Foods, the brand moved to the 4,000-square-foot Timonium brewery in 2015. The founders won $30,000 in the Shore Hatchery Business Competition, where they had one minute to pitch their idea to a panel, and used the prize money to build out the Timonium facility.

Since moving to Timonium, the brand expanded from 150 points of distribution to 700.

The Make it in Maryland program helps showcase manufacturers within the state.

