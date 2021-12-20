Whole Foods Market set to open in Towson in early January

Whole Foods Market will be opening its newest store in early January in Towson.
The market, which will predominantly feature local Maryland products, will be opening at 300 Towson Row on Jan. 14, according to a news release. The 59,119-square-foot grocery store has been planned as the anchor tenant for Towson Row, a $350 million mixed-use development near Towson University that includes student apartments as well as retail and office space.
According to the release, the Whole Foods will include an upstairs mezzanine with a lounge, arcade and outdoor seating overlooking Towsontown Boulevard West. The store will also have a community room available for meetings and working groups.
In the release, Whole Foods touted the local products shoppers can expect to find at the store, including:
- A full-service seafood counter featuring jumbo lump crab cakes, made-in-house lobster rolls and grab-and-go seafood from Baltimore’s True Chesapeake Oyster Co. and Washington, D.C.-based Ivy City Smokehouse.
- Maryland specialty cheeses, including the Merry Goat Round from Firefly Farms, Bay Blue from Chapel’s Country Creamery, and The Rev coffee-infused cheddar from High Country Creamery.
- Local baked goods, including Triple Love Cheesecake from Hiatus Cheesecake and Chesapeake Cheddar Bread from Crest Hill Bakery.
- Moisturizing hair care products from Oyin Handmade, whipped shea butters from Shea Radiance and honey bar soap from Hon’s Hone.