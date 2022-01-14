Whole Foods has opened in Towson

Whole Foods Market opened a newly constructed store in Towson Friday in the Towson Row project.
The 59,119-square-foot grocery store is the anchor tenant for the $350 million mixed-use development near Towson University that includes student apartments, retail and office space.
Towson Row, which spans five acres between York Road, Towsontown Boulevard, Washington Avenue and Chesapeake Avenue, includes two residential buildings, the five-story, 231-unit The York, and Altus, a student housing building.
The supermarket expects to become a destination for university students and nearby businesses, offering a prepared foods section with hot and cold food bars, hot meals sold by the plate and a coffee bar serving lattes, espresso drinks, teas and cold brew. An upstairs mezzanine features a lounge, arcade and outdoor seating. The store also has a community room available for meetings and working groups.
The store will sell more than 1,000 locally made seafood, artisan cheese and bakery items.