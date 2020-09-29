Baltimore-based e-commerce company Whitebox raises $18 million

An e-commerce start-up headquartered at Baltimore’s Curtis Bay warehouse — once home to Under Armour’s 365,000-square-foot distribution center — has raised $18 million in private equity investment and venture capital, it announced last week.
Whitebox, which offers data-driven e-commerce insight and solutions to companies such as McCormick & Company, Ricola, and French’s, owns a software that allows firms to track how their products fare on sites such as Amazon. It also enable companies to move more products into those virtual spaces once they run low.
Marcus Startzel, the Baltimore-based firm’s chief operating officer, said in a statement that Noro-Moseley Partners drove much of the $18 million investment, which will enable Whitebox to accelerate its growth plans and provide more data to clients. The company currently employs 125 people.
“Whitebox understands how this change in consumer behavior will impact where the market is going and they are building a platform for modern commerce that will provide brands an integrated e-commerce solution to both drive growth and save costs," said David Williams, the global chairman of Merkle, one of the company’s existing investors.
Other investors include TDF Ventures; TCP Venture Capital’s Propel Baltimore Fund; and Chris Brandenburg, co-founder of Millennial Media. All of them are increasing their support, according to a Whitebox-issued news release.
E-commerce has experienced an unprecedented boom during the coronavirus pandemic but made steady gains even before the public health crisis disrupted the consumer market and confined more people to their homes.
Last month, Amazon announced it would add 4,400 employees for its Maryland facilities as part of a massive company-wide expansion. Separately, Macy’s announced the same week that it was seeking Marylanders for jobs at its fulfillment center in Joppa as part of a push to hire 1,000 people company-wide specifically for positioned related to online buying during the holiday season.