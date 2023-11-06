High speed rail operator reaches settlement with developer over disputed Westport land

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The operator of proposed high-speed rail linking Baltimore and Washington and the developer of a proposed waterfront community have reached a settlement over disputed vacant land in Westport.

Stonewall Capital, the owner of 43 acres planned for residential and commercial development, has agreed to grant an easement to Baltimore Washington Rapid Rail LLC that would allow for the continued planning of a $10 billion superconducting magnetic levitation rail system.

The deal will allow Stonewall to develop and build the One Westport housing project as planned and approved, said Ray Jackson, a Stonewall principal, in an email Monday.

“This easement will not have any effect on ONE Westport,” Jackson said. “We will start on the development immediately as we finalize the permitting process.”

Rapid Rail will be granted an easement for its northbound route into Baltimore, which if completed as proposed eventually would extend to cities and airports north to New York, the rail company said in a press release.

“We are pleased that we reached a settlement that will allow the development of Westport and the SCMAGLEV project to move forward,” said Bill Scott, president and chief operating officer of the rail company. “We look forward to continuing to engage with local, state and federal stakeholders to make this transformational project a reality.”

The settlement allows the developer to continue with the creation of Westport Waterfront Community Park. Stonewall had planned to provide the park as part of agreements reached with South Baltimore Gateway Partnership, Westport Community Economic Development Corp. and the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks.

The “One Westport” development is expected to offer access to the waterfront and to existing light rail transit.

“This is truly a mutually beneficial settlement agreement,” Jackson said.

He added that members of the Westport community and political stakeholders have supported development plans.

“We will deliver on the promises we have made to them,” he said.

The long-simmering legal dispute had been headed to trial in Baltimore Circuit Court in August before the two sides said they hoped to reach a settlement. A jury trial was to determine the value of the formerly industrial property and set a deadline by which the railroad would need to acquire it,

Rapid Rail, a private company that eventually plans to build the 311-mile-per-hour rail line between Washington to New York, had filed an eminent domain lawsuit against Stonewall Capital and Westport Capital Development in June 2021. The rail operator argued it had the right to take the Westport parcel through condemnation, which stemmed from its acquisition in 2015 of the former Washington, Baltimore and Annapolis Electric Railroad Co. franchise.

Jackson said in a press release that he considers the agreement a “win-win” for the Westport community, the city as a whole and the Maglev project.

“We look forward to continuing to work with BWRR and make Baltimore a hub for this important transportation project,” Jackson said. “We will now be able to move forward with our mixed-use project in and for Westport while also allowing SCMAGLEV to continue planning its regional transportation initiative.

“Both projects will create tremendous economic impact and growth for the City of Baltimore,” he said.

This story will be updated.