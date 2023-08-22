Settlement sought in dispute over Westport land eyed for high-speed rail project

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A long-simmering legal dispute over vacant waterfront land in Westport could be resolved without a trial, as the developer planning a community there and the operator of proposed high speed rail said Tuesday they hope to reach a settlement.

A trial was scheduled to start Tuesday in Baltimore Circuit Court in an eminent domain case that Baltimore Washington Rapid Rail LLC filed in June 2021 against property owners Stonewall Capital and Westport Capital Development.

Advertisement

The rail operator is planning a $10 billion project to link Washington and Baltimore with a superconducting magnetic levitation rail system and argues it has the right to take the Westport parcel through condemnation. The developer, meanwhile, plans a residential and commercial project called “One Westport” that will offer access to the waterfront and existing light rail transit.

On Tuesday, attorneys for each side met with Baltimore Circuit Judge Lawrence P. Fletcher-Hill, who is overseeing the case and asked the parties to reconvene and update him by Monday.

Advertisement

“We are working towards the settlement,” said Ray Jackson, a principal with Stonewall Capital. “We’re all pushing towards the settlement.”

Wayne Rogers, CEO of Baltimore Washington Rapid Rail, said in an email Tuesday that the rail company always has believed a negotiated settlement would be preferable to a trial. Baltimore’s maglev terminal would be built on the Westport site.

“We are in negotiation to hopefully reach an agreement that would allow Baltimore to receive the benefit of vastly improved transportation options, while at the same time improving opportunities in the nearby community,” Rogers said in the email to the Sun.

The jury trial, which was to determine the value of the 43-acre tract and set a deadline by which the railroad would need to acquire it, initially had been set for earlier this summer but was postponed.

An attorney for the land owners had said during a November hearing that the land is worth $31 million, based on appraisals and separate builders’ contracts and letters of intent to buy each of six parcels. Attorneys for Rapid Rail had countered that the property value has decreased, even from the $13 million that Jackson paid for it.

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

The rail operator has argued that authority to acquire the parcel stems from its acquisition in 2015 of the former Washington, Baltimore and Annapolis Electric Railroad Co. franchise.

Rapid Rail argues that all communities along the route and statewide will benefit from improved mobility and reduced emissions and traffic congestion, as well as construction and permanent jobs connected to the project.

The Westport property would be needed for the high-speed maglev rail regardless of the route, with route alternatives to be determined as part of an environmental impact statement through a process under the federal National Environmental Policy Act. The rail line would have an intermediate stop at BWI Marshall Airport.

Advertisement

Jackson has said Baltimore Washington Rapid Rail has no ability to pay for the rail line and that the housing project has moved ahead in spite of the lawsuit. Plans call for 1,300 apartments and 247 townhouses along with shops, offices, improvements to the existing Westport light rail station and creation of an 11-acre park with features such as a playground, boardwalk and overlook along the shoreline, a vision embraced by community members and city officials.

Neighborhood groups, including Westport Neighborhood Association and the Westport Community Economic Development Corp., have strongly opposed allowing high-speed trains to cut through their community’s undeveloped waterfront and support a redevelopment to create a park and affordable housing and retail and commercial space.

The Circuit Court had dismissed the eminent domain case in August 2021, but the rail operator appealed to the court now known as Appellate Court of Maryland. The state’s second highest court reversed the lower court’s decision and returned the case for trial in Circuit Court.

.