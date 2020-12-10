New Westport plans include apartments, townhomes, but panel questions feasibility, access

A development team hopes to build hundreds of apartment units and townhouses on one of Baltimore’s last undeveloped waterfronts, a parcel in Westport spanning 43 acres along the Middle Branch of the Patapsco River.
Baltimore County’s Stonewall Capital, working with Morris & Ritchie Associates, took over the massive stretch of land from Under Armour founder Kevin Plank in October. Plank, whose real estate firm purchased the Westport parcel for $6 million in 2015, put it up for sale earlier this year.
Stonewall’s approach would factor in at least six phases of development, with hundreds of apartment units and townhouses as well as retail and an office complex, according to plans presented to a city development panel on Thursday. The proposal also includes increasing light rail access, building a pedestrian walking trail, expanding bike access and promoting water sports.
The four multi-family buildings planned would vary between four, five and six-stories tall, with a combined 1,300 units. Some 275 townhouses, with garages and driveway parking, also would be built under the plans.
“Equitable waterfront access is a central theme,” said Doug McCoach, director of planning and urban design at Morris & Ritchie, known as MRA. “The theme is about linking land to water, shaped by a variety of experiences and environments.”
The city’s vision for the Westport area would create a beach, wetlands and marshlands, recreation fields, trails and natural habitat for South Baltimore, long considered a disconnected and underdeveloped part of the city. The Westport project, once completed, would complement the redevelopment of Port Covington — Plank’s other project — on the opposite side of the Middle Branch, and a planned “Super Rec Center” in the Cherry Hill neighborhood.
But some neighborhood residents said Thursday’s plans, as presented, would divide old and new Westport rather than bridge them.
“It’s a lot of people in a very tight area,” said Keisha Allen, a longtime community leader and cofounder of the Harbor West Collaborative, an initiative of the Westport Community Economic Development Corporation. “It does not unify the community in the way I’d like to see it.”
The Maryland Transit Administration’s Light Rail track separate Allen’s Westport and the proposed waterfront initiative. She said equal access to the waterfront is limited for people with disabilities, and not enough green space exists for it to feel welcoming to those who don’t live there.
“The layout will isolate mostly Black people on mostly one side of the train tracks while the other side experiences the water views,” she said. “I would’ve liked to see more green space, more of a buffer between the shoreline and where the first building starts, more green space along the shoreline and better connectivity between the light rail and the new development.”
Panelists also raised questions about connectivity during Thursday’s meeting. Sharon Brown, a panelist who did not attend the session but reviewed the renderings prior to Thursday, said in a series of written statements that the plans lacked “clarity and detail,” especially as they pertained to accessibility and feasibility.
Ray Jackson, Stonewall’s principal, said in an interview after the meeting that a challenge of working with the parcel has been navigating developing on flood plains as well as establishing cohesion with the rest of the area. But he said he sought to present plans early so he could gather constructive feedback before he moves forward. He declined to comment on the project’s financing.
“My philosophy in general is to be proactive and transparent,” Jackson said. “We gather the comments and then we address every single one of them.”
He reiterated his commitment to making the waterfront accessible to all.
“The notion that this is one Westport redevelopment strategy is critical,” Jackson said. “Not the old Westport and the new Westport, but one.”