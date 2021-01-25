Water bill on Hampden townhouse project, up to $200,000, disputed by developer proposing Westport project

McGraw said homeowners worry that their metering and billing problems could grow into something much bigger, as was the case with the Ritz-Carlton Residences at the Inner Harbor, where it was reported in fall 2019 that condominium owners hadn’t paid for water service in more than a decade. In that case, the city hadn’t collected $2.3 million in water payments since the nearly 200-unit condominium complex first had its water meter installed in 2007.