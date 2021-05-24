Wells Fargo & Co. invests in The Harbor Bank of Maryland in commitment to Black-owned banks

Wells Fargo & Co. said Monday that it has invested in The Harbor Bank of Maryland and a Washington, D.C., institution as part of a 2020 plan to commit $50 million to Black-owned banks around the country.
Wells Fargo has made equity capital investments into 13 minority depository institutions, including Baltimore-based Harbor Bank and Industrial Bank of Washington, since announcing plans in March 2020. Wells Fargo did not disclose its specific investments in Harbor Bank or Industrial Bank.
The company has structured the program to help the depository banks grow. Investments of equity capital enable the minority institution to expand lending and deposit-taking capacity in their communities.
“We are a proud partner to all these banks as each serves as a cornerstone to the communities they serve,” said Gigi Dixon, head of external engagement for diverse segments, representation and inclusion at Wells Fargo.
Wells Fargo also is offering Harbor Bank access to a dedicated team that will work with it on financial, technological and product development strategies. It also will make its nationwide ATM network available with no fees to Harbor Bank customers and to customers of each of the other banks.
Wells Fargo also has made investments in minority depository institutions in Los Angeles; New York City; Savannah, Georgia; Atlanta; Nashville, Tennessee; Mobile, Alabama; Detroit; Durham, North Carolina; Houston; and Columbia, South Carolina.