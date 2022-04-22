Wells Fargo Bank leaving namesake tower in downtown Baltimore to move closer to Inner Harbor

Wells Fargo Bank plans to move its Baltimore headquarters from its more than four-decade-old namesake building on St. Paul Street to a renovated Inner Harbor tower that will give the bank’s signage a prominent spot in the city skyline.

The bank signed a long-term lease for one floor at 111 S. Calvert Street, a 28-story mixed-use tower that also includes the 680-room Renaissance Hotel and the former Gallery at Harborplace mall, building owner Brookfield Properties and Wells Fargo said.

Wells Fargo said it plans to relocate all 108 corporate employees currently at St. Paul Street in retail banking and the commercial middle market banking group, which serves business clients. The move will likely start before the end of the year when the St. Paul Street lease expires, bank officials said. It is taking 17,336 square feet.

The bank also plans to close its branch in the current Wells Fargo Tower and is negotiating to open a new branch likely by the end of the year in the former Jos. A. Bank Clothiers store space at 100 E. Pratt St., which bank officials said offers prime ground floor visibility. The menswear chain’s parent company closed that location in 2020 as part of a pandemic-related bankruptcy filing.

In addition to Wells Fargo, other new tenants at 111 S. Calvert include SIA Solutions, an engineering and consulting firm, leasing a nearly 4,600 square-foot renovated suite on the 24th floor, and Evert Weathersby Houff, a law firm that will occupy 1,748 square feet, Brookfield said.

The landlord said the 265,000-square-feet of office space will be 80% occupied with the new tenants. Current tenants include Ballard Spahr, Cigna Health, Lupin Pharmaceuticals and Niles, Barton & Wilmer.

The building at Pratt and Calvert streets also includes the multilevel and now shuttered Gallery mall and a five-level underground parking garage. Brookfield had closed the mall at the end of the year and is continuing to explore plans for the space, a Brookfield executive said.

The building’s office leasing momentum follows the completion last fall of a $12 million capital improvement project to add upgrades and health and wellness amenities, said Robert Swennes, executive vice president and head of the mid-Atlantic and southeast regions for Brookfield Properties.

“We’re a believer in high quality office buildings, and that one fits the bill,” Swennes said in an interview, adding that new amenities and upgrades appeal to “today’s tenants.”

The renovated lobby at 111 S. Calvert Street in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, where Wells Fargo has signed a lease with Brookfield Properties to move its regional office and place signage at the top of the building. (Max Kun Zhang, Assoc AIA, LEED AP, PPA)

“What they want is more of a hotel-like feel,” Swennes said. “We’ve found as people come back to the office, leadership wants something appealing to get their employees back. This is an engaging place to come to work.”

Wells Fargo has done business in Baltimore for more than a century, entering the market in 1914. Relocating within the city’s central business district shows commitment to Baltimore and Maryland, said John A. Allen, Wells Fargo’s region bank executive for Maryland and D.C. and heads of the community bank, overseeing 45 branches in the city and Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties and 300 employees.

“We want to be here,” Allen said in an interview Thursday. “We want to be a dominant player in this market.”

Wells Fargo is the Baltimore metro area’s fifth largest bank by deposit market share with $9.6 billion in deposits as of last July 31, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

After re-evaluating space needs based on changes in the workplace over the past 40 years and more recently during the pandemic, Allen said bank officials decided to leave a building that was built and first occupied by Wells Fargo in 1980.

For instance, an entire floor used to be dedicated to training, but now much of that work is done remotely. And the bank’s return-to-office policy now requires just three days a week in the office, but even on designated days, many workers spend more time out meeting with clients.

Derek Lynch, Wells Fargo’s commercial banking leader in Baltimore, who was involved in the new office search, said it was important to stay within the central business district.

“We’re doubling down,” he said. “Baltimore needs to succeed.”

He added that the bank is “bullish” on the Baltimore area’s economy. By mid-year, the bank expects to have doubled its loan commitments over 18 months to Maryland business clients in real estate, health care, technology, manufacturing, and port-related and other businesses.

Brookfield Properties’ renovation of the Calvert Street tower including adding three move-in-ready office suites, ranging in size from 4,500- to- 7000-square-feet and offering access to a 24th floor lounge that includes a coffee bar and pantry, a private wellness room for nursing parents and a 45-person conference room. Only the largest suite is still available.

The fitness center at 111 S. Calvert Street in Baltimore's Inner Harbor, where Wells Fargo has signed a lease with Brookfield Properties to move its regional office and place signage at the top of the building. (Max Kun Zhang, Assoc AIA, LEED AP, PPA)

Other renovations included a 17th floor lounge with a terrace and a fitness center with locker rooms, showers, towel service and Peloton bikes.

Not all office tenants are downsizing in the wake of the pandemic and more remote work, Brookfield’s Swennes said. As leases come due across the U.S., some tenants want more space and others have not changed requirements, he said.

Brookfield, one of the nation’s largest owners of office real estate, remains focused on downtowns, such as Baltimore’s, that offer both access and desirable views, Swennes said.

Downtown Baltimore “has had some challenges on the retail front, but ... we think it’s an incredibly dynamic place to come and work.”

He said he expects recently announced plans for new ownership and revitalization of Harborplace, just across Pratt Street to the south of 111 S. Calvert St., to boost both the office market and downtown investment.

Baltimore developer P. David Bramble and his MCB Real Estate firm said earlier this month they have struck a deal to acquire Harborplace, the struggling onetime centerpiece of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor redevelopment in the 1980s, out of receivership. The deal would pave the way for what Bramble described as an extensive redevelopment effort to “completely re-imagine” the faded retail attraction and revitalize the city’s downtown waterfront.

Wells Fargo executives said they realize their planned move to the harbor runs counter to a wave of recent or planned corporate relocations out of the central business district. Some of that movement has come as part of downsizing in response to increased remote work.

Danish jeweler Pandora is seeking someone to sublease its office space at 250 W. Pratt St. downtown. T. Rowe Price Group, headquartered at 100 E. Pratt St. since 1975, broke ground last month on a future 550,000-square-foot headquarters in Harbor Point that’s expected to open in 2024.

Bank of America plans to move its Baltimore offices from downtown to the Legg Mason Tower in Harbor East. And Transamerica, which now occupies the top nine floors of 100 Light Street, has agreed to lease a floor of the Wills Wharf office building in Harbor Point.