Weis Markets launches aggressive price cuts to compete in market

Saying it’s facing increasing competition, Weis Markets launched an aggressive price-cutting initiative and lowered prices on more than 7,000 products in every department.

The Mid-Atlantic grocer, which operates 203 stores in Maryland and six other states, said its new “Low, Low Price” program aims to beat other supermarket chains’ everyday low prices.

Competition has come increasingly to the Baltimore area from discount, no-frills grocers, among them Aldi, Save-A-Lot and new German entrant Lidl.

Sunbury, Pa.-based Weis said the new pricing is part of its most ambitious price reduction program ever and a multi-million dollar investment.

“We understand saving money has never been more important for our customers,” said Richard Gunn, Weis Markets senior vice president of merchandising and marketing, in an announcement.

New prices took effect Thursday, after new signage and price tags were installed overnight Wednesday.

Weis Markets expanded significantly in central Maryland in 2016 when it bought five former Mars Super Markets and and several Food Lion stores.

