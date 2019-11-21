The Washington Post will shut down a printing plant in Laurel and is offering workers there transfers to a facility in Springfield, Va.
Post Community Media LLC notified the Maryland Department of Labor that it will close its Comprint Printing facility on Konterra Drive by the end of the year. The notice said 34 employees would be affected.
“The Post is ceasing operations at this facility,” said Molly Gannon Conway, a spokesman for the newspaper, in an email.
Conway said employees were offered a chance to transfer or receive severance. The Post’s Springfield plant is a little more than a 40-minute drive away on the opposite side of the Capital Beltway.
The Laurel plant was included in the 2013 sale of The Washington Post to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.
Post Community Media had run The Gazette weekly newspapers in Montgomery and Prince George’s counties but closed both publications in 2015. In June 2015, Adams Publishing Group acquired Post Community’s Southern Maryland Newspapers, a group of 13 newspapers, and Comprint Military Publications.
Comprint’s website says it specializes in broadsheet and tabloid products.