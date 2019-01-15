Developers break ground on warehouse in Hanover to meet e-commerce needs

Ridgeline Property Group has broken ground on a 101,000-square-foot warehouse in the Baltimore-Washington corridor, an in-demand location for businesses looking to meet e-commerce demands.

The building is far smaller than the largest industrial buildings going up in the region, but the infill property is near the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and has modern features that will appeal to users, according to Ridgeline, an Atlanta-based commercial real estate development and investment company.

The developer first announced the project, called Hanover Business Center, in 2015, when Ridgeline’s capital partner, Cabot Properties, a private equity real estate investment firm, bought the land for just under $1 million, according to state land records. Ridgeline officials say they have spent recent years gaining approvals to build the warehouse at 1250 Stoney Run Road in Hanover.

The building is expected to be completed this summer.

