Walmart has begun offering a subscription option for its online grocery delivery in the Baltimore area.
Customers can either pay a $98 annual fee or $12.95 per month for the service, Delivery Unlimited, which relies on personal shoppers to pick items out at stores. Walmart has offered online grocery shopping at several stores in the Baltimore area since 2018, charging $7.95 or $9.95 per order.
Delivery is available in Arbutus, Cockeysville, Fallston, Glen Burnie, Laurel, Randallstown and Severn.
Competition for online grocery customers has been heating up in the Baltimore area. Last week, Amazon said it was eliminating delivery fees for Amazon Prime members in Baltimore and elsewhere who order through Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market.
Retailers such as Aldi, Giant Food, Target, The Fresh Market, Wegmans, Weis Markets and others have launched or expanded online delivery or curbside pickup in the past year. Most charge a fee for delivery — either via annual membership or per delivery.
Walmart said its service is now available in more than 1,400 stores and will be offered in more than half the United States by the end of the year. Walmart shoppers can order and choose a delivery time through the website, walmart.com/grocery, or a smart phone app, and pick a one-hour window for delivery. The retailer promises the same prices online and in stores.
The retailer is offering the service for free on a 15-day trial basis. Customers can sign up at grocery.walmart.com/delivery-unlimited.