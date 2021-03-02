W Ventures accelerator launches to support Baltimore’s startup business culture

An accelerator firm created to support startup businesses in the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., region launched Tuesday in Northwest Baltimore’s Mount Washington neighborhood.
W Ventures, headed by David Warschawski, of the Baltimore-based Warschawski marketing and public relationships company, bills itself as a “one-of-a-kind” service for budding entrepreneurs. It provides communications services in exchange for equity, financial backing, and work and residential space for company founders.
“W Ventures is a unique concept in that we are not just a [venture capital] firm, and we are not just an incubator. We are the best combination of both with the added benefit of being married to a great marketing communications firm,” Warschawski said in a statement. “We think of ourselves as rocket fuel that can propel early-stage companies to greatness.”
Warschawski, whose company also has offices in New York and Washington, D.C., said the venture firm will facilitate the growth of the next generation of companies in the area and recruit others to the region.
Baltimore, with its proximity to other large, East Coast cities and its relative affordability, already has become a destination for startup companies.
Many medical technology, cybersecurity and venture capital firms have either relocated or opened offices in Baltimore and the surrounding counties; in South Baltimore’s Port Covington neighborhood, city officials are helping to build the foundation of “Cyber Town USA,” a hub for tech firms designed in the likeness of Silicon Valley. Some spaces, like South Baltimore’s City Garage, provide workspace to startup companies at daily or monthly rates.
W Ventures has occupied the first floor of a 100-year-old historic church in Mount Washington, according to a news release sent by the Warschawski firm, though an exact address was not given. The accelerator also owns the house next door to the church, which serves as the “Founder’s House,” where start-up executives can choose to live, according to the company.