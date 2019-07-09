Volvo to add 85 jobs in Hagerstown

Volvo Group North America is expanding its powertrain facility in Hagerstown, investing $43 million and adding 85 jobs, the company said Tuesday.
The Volvo plant is a major employer in Washington County, with 1,900 employees, though the number has gone up and down over the years with demand for the company’s brands. It’s been in operation for 57 years.
The powertrain plant produces heavy-duty diesel engines, transmission and axles for Volvo. Production on a new line of gears and shafts is expected to begin in early 2021.
The Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $1.4 million conditional loan and Washington County has approved $140,000 for the expansion.