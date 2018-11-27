Baltimore-based Volo City sports league operator buys brunch review, lifestyle information company

Volo City, the adult social sports company launched in Baltimore, announced Tuesday that it acquired a lifestyle media website aimed at young female millennials called Bitches Who Brunch.

The company said the acquisition of the Washington-based site expands Volo City from sports leagues into other areas of interest to young professionals including travel, fashion, events and food.

The move also gives Bitches Who Brunch access to Volo City’s more than 125,000 members strong across eight cities. Bitches Who Brunch, currently offering information and reviews for Washington, Chicago and New York, will add five more cities in 2019, including Baltimore.

“Our partnership with Bitches Who Brunch helps social-conscious millennials brunch with purpose,” Volo City CEO and founder Giovanni Marcantoni said in a statement. “So much discussion with friends and family happens around mealtime — Volo City can now drive those discussions by helping city-dwelling millennials plan their social calendars — from brunch to sports and even volunteer opportunities by coaching youth sports leagues.”



In addition to promoting a healthy and social lifestyle, the merged company will offer information on volunteer opportunities. Fees also support Volo City Kids Foundation, a nonprofit that organizes free leagues for kids age 6 to 12.



Bitches Who Brunch, established in 2010 as a review site for brunch restaurants, will double its staff of 18 as part of its expansion, the companies said.



Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



