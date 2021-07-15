Veterinary hospital opening in Brewers Hill development

A veterinary hospital will open in Southeast Baltimore’s Brewers Hill project, the developer said Wednesday.
Nexus Veterinary Specialists will open a specialty surgery center in a building that once served as the former National Brewing Co. bottling plant, Obrecht Commercial Real Estate announced.
The veterinary center will lease 54,000 square feet, bringing the Brewers Hill project’s occupancy to 95% along with tenants such as Cigna, PGDx, TBC and the Brewers Hill Hub co-working space.
The Brewers Hill project, between Canton and Brewers Hill, is a 2 million-square-foot, mixed-use re-development of a former city brewery complex. It had been home to National Brewery, maker of National Bohemian, and Gunther Brewery, which produced Gunther, Schaefer and Hamms labels.
Nexus will offer emergency and specialty veterinarian services as well as a continuing education program that’s expected to “define Baltimore as the true center of excellence for educating veterinarians from around the world,” said David Knipp, an Obrecht partner.
A surgery center will open by September, with additional services becoming available sometime next year. The center’s design is expected to retain the former brewery’s character.
Nexus will provide orthopedic, soft tissue, neurological and cancer surgeries as well as chemotherapy and emergency and critical care. The veterinary hospital is expected to be the largest and most advanced of its kind in the Baltimore-Washington region.
The education and training center will feature teaching labs, lecture halls and an auditorium to accommodate up to 180 people.