Businesses and attractions in the Baltimore area are offering discounted prices to active-duty military members and veterans on Monday for Veterans Day.

Some of them include:

Applebee’s

A free meal Monday from a limited menu.

Amazon Prime promotion

$40 off its prime membership. (The promotion is available for both new and existing Prime members.)

Atlas Restaurant Group

The Atlas Restaurant Group will offer a 50% discount on all menu options to active-duty and military veterans with proper identification. The group has 10 restaurants in the area: Azumi, Ouzo Bay, Loch Bar, the Elk Room, Italian Disco, Bygone, Harbor East Deli, Tagliata, the Choptank and Ouzo Beach.

(The group is also offering the special at its Loch Bar in Boca Raton, Florida, and Ouzo Bay and Loch Bar locations in Houston.)

Bob Evans

One free meal.

Best Buy

10% off Monday.

Boston Market

Two-for-one meals Sunday through Tuesday at participating locations — online coupon required.

Bubba’s 33

Free lunch to veterans and active-duty military members from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Free order of wings and a side of fries Monday.

California Pizza Kitchen

Free pizza, salad or pasta on Monday.

Chevys Fresh Mex

Free build your own three-item combo on Monday.

Cracker Barrel

Free Pumpkin Pie Latte (iced or hot) or a slice of our double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake.

Denny’s

Free Build Your Own Grand Slam on from 5 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Dunkin Donuts

Free doughnut on Monday.

The Home Depot

A 10% discount.

IHOP

Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.

Kohl’s

Double their regular military discount and get 30% off in stores nationwide.

Lowes

10% off on Monday.

Maryland Science Center

Free admission to all current and former military members and a $2 discount to their guests. The Science Center’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Mission BBQ

Mission BBQ will offer free barbecue sandwiches and cake to all veterans and active-duty military personnel from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday. The National Anthem will be performed at noon at all locations, as is the chain’s tradition.

MOD Pizza

Veterans and Military members can receive a free MOD-size pizza or salad with the purchase of a pizza or salad on November 11.

National Aquarium in Baltimore

Special on-site ticket price of $34.95 for veterans, active-duty military members, and their dependents through Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 20.

Outback

Free Bloomin’ Onion and a beverage on Monday. From Tuesday through Saturday, military members will receive a 20% discount and beginning Nov. 17, military will receive a 10% discount year-round.

Red Lobster

Free appetizer or dessert from a limited menu Monday.

Red Robin

Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries on Monday.

Sport Clips

Some locations are offering free haircuts to active-duty service members and veterans with valid military identification.

The company will donate $1 per haircut service nationwide to support “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarships” for service members and veterans. The program partners with the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States (VFW) and has raised nearly $6.5 million for military scholarships.

Starbucks: A free tall coffee for military personnel and their spouses Monday.

Target: A 10% discount on a purchase made in-store and online through Monday.

T.G.I. Friday’s: Free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday.

Zoe’s Kitchen: Free entree Monday.

