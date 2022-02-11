US Wind moves ahead with Sparrows Point manufacturing hub for offshore wind farms in Ocean City and East Coast

Production at a planned wind energy manufacturing plant in Sparrows Point would start in about two years under a timeline outlined Thursday by officials from US Wind.
Pre-construction work will start this year at Tradepoint Atlantic in Baltimore County, executives of the wind farm developer said during a virtual event for businesses held by the Greater Baltimore Committee.
In August, the developer announced plans to bring steel production back to Sparrows Point by establishing a hub to serve the growing wind energy industry.
The facility will make base structures that anchor wind turbines to the ocean floor, aiming first to supply two US Wind projects off the coast of Ocean City and longer-term the wind energy market on the East Coast. The site could employ from 375 to 550 workers in three shifts at full capacity.
US Wind, the Baltimore-based subsidiary of Italian renewable energy firm Renexia SpA, signed a long-term lease last summer for the former Bethlehem Steel’s shipyard at the Tradepoint logistics center where it will form Sparrows Point Steel. With access to 90 waterfront acres, it will specialize in steel fabrication, welding and mounting of turbine components.
Sparrows Point Steel will produce or handle just about every component needed to develop then operate and maintain an offshore wind farm, said Tim Mack, US Wind’s foundations and localization manager.
The factory will have the capacity to build about 100 monopiles, or foundation structures, and 100 transition pieces each year an serve as a hub to bring in towers and blades.
In a first phase, an existing building once used to build hulls of Liberty Ships at the former shipyard will be transformed into a welding shop. A second building will be used for painting turbines.
The two US Wind projects are to be built 17 miles off the coast of Ocean City, where US Wind was awarded a federal lease in 2014 for 80 acres, an area with a capacity to build enough turbines to power more than a half million homes.
The two projects include the 300-megawatt, 21-turbine MarWin project, approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission in 2017, and the adjacent Momentum Wind, an 800-megawatt, 55 turbine project the PSC approved in December.
Once those are built out, “we still have a fair amount of capacity remaining in our lease area for offshore development,” said Nancy Sopko, director of external affairs.
US Wind is part of a growing renewable energy industry in the state. Another developer, Skipjack Offshore Energy, a subsidiary of the Danish developer Ørsted, also is building wind turbines off the coast of Ocean City. The public service commission awarded renewable energy credits in December to Skipjack as well as to US Wind for expansion.
“There is so much demand that’s going to happen on the East Coast,” to meet a federal goal of 30,000 megawatts of wind energy by 2030, Sopko said.
Sparrows Point Steel is the second facility of its kind proposed in the U.S., with another proposed by Ørsted in New Jersey.
Sopko said Thursday that US Wind’s projects are moving through the federal permitting process with the U.S. Department of the Interior and the company is preparing for a two-year, comprehensive environmental review. The company plans to start training programs to attract workers and establish feeder programs with local universities. Besides steel workers, the company will need maintenance and operations specialists based at Sparrows Point.
“This is going to consist of a lot of good industrial jobs and skill sets that we’re going to look to in the area,” Mack said.
US Wind has committed to building its projects with labor union workers and has signed agreements with Baltimore DC Metro Building Trades Council, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and United Steelworkers.