Under Armour discontinues $280 million contract with UCLA

Under Armour announced Saturday it is suspending its record $280 million contract outfitting UCLA athletes that was supposed to last 15 years.
“Under Armour has recently made the difficult decision to discontinue our partnership with UCLA, as we have been paying for marketing benefits that we have not received for an extended time period. The agreement allows us to terminate in such an event and we are exercising that right,” Under Armour officials said in a statement Saturday.
“We know that this has been a challenging time for athletes, sports programs and performance apparel brands alike. Under Armour will continue to preserve our strength in this challenging environment, while maintaining a strong network of partnerships with individuals, organizations and leagues that make us the on-field authority for focused performers,” the company said.
The Los Angeles Times reported Saturday that school official “are exploring all of our options to resist Under Armour’s actions and will share more information as we can,” according to a letter from outgoing athletic director Dan Guerrero.
The Times also reported UCLA is facing a budget deficit that has worsened since coronavirus pandemic canceled spring sports.
UCLA reportedly received $15 million in cash from the Under Armour deal in 2016, and approximately $11 million annually in rights and marketing fees, according to an earlier Los Angeles Times report. Under Armour also agreed to provide $7.4 million worth of sportswear and pay $2 million over eight years for two campus athletic facilities.
At the time, Under Armour was expanding deals with school in order to compete with brands like Nike and Adidas. Outfitting teams provided the company exposure during televised games, and helps connects alumni and fans with the brand, experts said.
Ryan Kuehl, Under Armour’s senior vice president for global sports marketing, told The Baltimore Sun in early 2017 that the company’s strategy was to be selective.
“We’re never going to be the brand with the most athletes or the most schools, most entertainers — that’s not who we are. We want the right ones, the ones with the high character and the elite talent, that have a certain flair that people want to follow and are interested in,” Kuehl said at the time.
Under Armour, like other companies has struggled amid the coronavius pandemic. Earlier this year, the company lowered its full-year sales estimates in its key U.S. market where it has struggled to regain sales and was bracing for additional declines due to the pandemic.
The company confirmed last year that the federal Securities and Exchange Commission and Justice Department were investigating Under Armour’s accounting practices. And in October, the company announced that Patrik Frisk would replace the company’s founder, Kevin Plank, as CEO.