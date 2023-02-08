Under Armour beats third quarter financial estimates, raises profit outlook

Under Armour beat earnings and sales expectations in the third quarter and raised its profit outlook for the current fiscal year, saying it’s on track to reach its full-year goals.

The Baltimore-based athletic apparel and footwear maker has been struggling with global supply chain disruptions and the need to move away from heavy promotions used to reduce inventory, which piled up because of weak sales. The brand also is looking to boost its image by targeting young team athletes to buy its products.

“We are pleased to have delivered solid third-quarter results,” said Colin Browne, the company’s interim president and CEO, in a statement.

Browne said he planned to work with newly named CEO Stephanie Linnartz moving forward to “advance our strategic consumer and product refinements further — leveraging Under Armour’s strong brand to drive sustainable, profitable growth.”

Linnartz, Marriott International’s president and a 25-year veteran of the lodging giant, will join Under Armour Feb. 27.

The company Wednesday reported income of $121.6 million, or 27 cents per share, for the three months that ended Dec. 31, compared with income of $109.6 million, or 23 cents a share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, earnings were 16 cents per share, beating Wall Street estimates of 9 cents per share.

Earnings for the year are expected to be 71 cents per share to 75 cents per share, which includes benefits related to prior restructuring and the sale of the MyFitnessPal platform. On an adjusted basis, annual earnings are expected to be higher than previous estimates, in a range of 52 cents per share to 56 cents per share instead of 44 cents per share to 48 cents per share.

Sales rose 3% to $1.58 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.55 billion. Sales to retail store customers jumped 7%, while “direct-to-consumer” sales were down 1%. The company attributed that result to a 6% drop in sales at company-owned and operated stores, which was only partially offset by an increase in online sales.

Sales in Under Armour’s biggest market of North America fell 2%, but international revenue jumped 14%, with strong gains in Europe and Latin America.

Apparel sales were down 2%, making up the bulk of the business at $1 billion in sales, while footwear revenue increased 25%.

Under Armour saw pressure on its gross profit margin, driven by higher promotions and adverse effects of changes in foreign currency.

Under Armour began its new fiscal year 2023 on April 1, 2022, and is comparing results to the period from April 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022.

The company maintained its outlook for revenue growth for the full fiscal year at a low single-digit percentage rate increase. But it expects a decline in gross margin at the higher end of a previously provided range.