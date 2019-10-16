The spacesuits will be “deep space blue,” naturally, with Under Armour’s logo displayed prominently below the collar.
The Baltimore-based sports apparel and now spacewear maker unveiled suits, base layers and space boots, on Wednesday that astronauts aboard Virgin Galactic’s first commercial space flight will wear next year.
“At Under Armour, we pride ourselves on always getting better and leaning into innovation to drive progress for our athletes, but few things can prepare you for a project as challenging and exciting as this one,” Kevin Plank, Under Armour’s founder and CEO, said in an announcement Wednesday. “Spaceflight is a unique and demanding regimen and requires a different approach.”
The sports brand in January said its next frontier would be designing space apparel and footwear through a partnership with Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, an effort to make space travel accessible through regular commercial flights. Besides becoming “technical spacewear partner,” Under Armour also is working with Branson on an astronaut performance training program.
While Under Armour created the spacewear, Virgin Galactic has been running a test flight program for the Unity spaceship, designed to carry up to six passengers and two pilots.
The deep blue spacesuits unveiled Wednesday have light blue and gold accents and multiple pockets, including a clear pocket inside the jacket for a photo. They conform to the shape of the body around the elbows and knees and feature Under Armour’s HOVR cushioning on shoulder pads and around the neck. The liner’s fabric helps manage moisture and control the temperature.
“We were able to incorporate the nostalgic elements of the classic spacesuit - not only from past space missions, but also iconic space movies to redefine the way we think of space apparel moving forward and create something memorable and unlike anything future astronauts have ever seen," Nick Cienski, the brand’s principle innovation apparel designer, said.
The spaceboots were inspired by racecar drivers’ footwear, designed to be lightweight instead of bulky, the company said.
The suits and boots were tested by Virgin Galactic pilots, spaceship engineers, medical officers and astronautic instructors.
Virgin Galactic, the world’s first commercial spaceline, founded by Branson, has flown to outer space twice. It could make its first commercial flight next year, charging $250,000 a ticket, the Washington Post reported earlier this month. The company expects 66 customers next year and nearly 1,000 by 2022, the Post said.