Under Armour downsizes plans for Port Covington headquarters in Baltimore in wake of pandemic

“The business has had its headwinds and struggles and that sort of thing, and we’ve worked through those,” said Neil Jurgens, Under Armour’s senior vice president of real estate, during a virtual media briefing Monday. “Building on lessons learned ... over the past 14 months as COVID-19 impacted all of us, we’ve looked at how we do our work and what does it mean to have a work-life integration that is the basis for our new workplace.”