Under Armour extends partnership with Notre Dame another 10 years

Under Armour has extended its endorsement deal with the University of Notre Dame for another 10 years, reportedly beating out Nike and Adidas.

The Baltimore-based sports apparel maker said Friday it has renewed the apparel outfitting agreement it signed nearly a decade ago with one of the nation’s most popular college football programs.

The sports brand will work with the university to design customized uniforms, footwear and apparel for Notre Dame’s 26 varsity teams. Under Armour design teams are in the process of finalizing new football uniforms for the Fighting Irish for the upcoming season.

An Under Armour spokeswoman declined Friday to disclose the financial terms of the contract, but Yahoo Sports reported that the deal is one of the biggest in college sports, with Under Armour committing to about $10 million a year in cash and products.

Kevin Plank, Under Armour’s founder, executive chair and brand chief called the partnership “a tremendous point of pride for our brand.”

“As an original innovator in performance apparel, it’s an incredible honor to watch our gear support these athletes in every phase of their journey,” Plank said in an announcement Friday.

When Under Armour originally announced the signing of the high-profile program in January 2014, Plank had called it a “pinch-me moment” for the head of a then $2 billion company that was on the verge of explosive growth. But the brand’s years of rapid growth skidded to a halt in late 2016 amid intense competition, closures of key retailers and changing consumer tastes in sports apparel.

After struggling through periods of declining sales and stock price and COVID-related store closures during the pandemic, the brand pulled back on some of its endorsement and marketing deals. Most notably, the brand backed out of a record $280 million contract to outfit UCLA athletes, which led to a drawn out legal dispute and ended last year with the sports apparel maker agreeing to pay the university more than $67 million.

More recently, Under Amour’s new, third-ever CEO, Stephanie Linnartz, embarked on a three-year plan to strengthen the brand, boost U.S. sales growth and elevate the design of footwear, women’s apparel and “sportstyle” products.

In addition to Notre Dame, Under Armour currently has its biggest collegiate deals with The University of Maryland, The University of Utah, The University of Wisconsin and Auburn University.

Jack Swarbrick, a Notre Dame vice president and director of athletics, credited Under Armour’s “tradition of innovative performance wear” with contributing to a period of “unrivaled competitive success for Notre Dame athletics.”

The continuing partnership will offer student athletes opportunities for hands-on involvement in the brand’s innovation and design process, Under Armour said.

The company said that will allow it to “create personalized product solutions and grow brand love while exposing students to various business functions within the apparel, footwear and accessories industry.“

The Athletic sports news website reported that Under Armour beat out Adidas and Nike to renew its deal with Notre Dame.

Under Armour shares were up 11 cents in afternoon trading Friday at $7.94 each.