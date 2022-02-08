Under Armour will offer programs at Morgan State University in first of planned partnerships with HBCUs

Under Armour plans to offer internships, scholarships and coaching for Morgan State University students in a new program targeting historically black colleges and universities.
The program is aimed at giving students of color wider opportunities to succeed in classrooms, on the field and in jobs, the Baltimore-based athletic brand said Tuesday. It’s also expected to help diversify Under Armour’s pipeline of job candidates, the company said.
Last month, Under Armour said it would launch a collegiate program for HBCUs as part of a long-term commitment of resources to help break down barriers limiting access to sports.
The programs announced Tuesday for Morgan are the first of what are expected to be similar partnerships with other HBCUs and Hispanic-serving institutions across the United States, Under Armour said.
At Morgan, the company will launch a Career Combine in March for 50 freshman, sophomores or juniors who will be instructed by Under Armour employees in fashion, design, retail and business. Students will compete for a chance to win one of five $10,000 scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The university’s coaches will be given access to a virtual space called UA Coaches Armoury that offers tools for training and developing student-athletes.
And at least two Morgan students will be offered internships and mentoring through Under Armour’s UA Rookie program.
Beyond the Morgan internships, Under Armour said it set a goal of having students from HBCU’s represent more than 15% of its interns this summer.