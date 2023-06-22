Under Armour announces about 50 corporate layoffs

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Under Armour has cut about 50 corporate positions across several departments, the Baltimore-based sports apparel maker said Thursday.

“We made this decision to help reduce expenses to better align with our next chapter of growth, which is part of our continuous improvement plan towards profitability,” the retailer said in a statement emailed to The Sun.

The layoffs come just months after Stephanie Linnartz took over as president and CEO. The company’s third-ever CEO unveiled a three-year plan in May to boost profitability by strengthening the brand and sales growth in the United States, and elevating the design of footwear, women’s apparel and “sportstyle” products.

Under Armour declined to answer questions about the number of layoffs at the Baltimore corporate headquarters. The brand is building a new headquarters in South Baltimore’s Baltimore Peninsula that’s designed to become a workplace for 1,500 corporate employees.

Employees who have been laid off will get severance, healthcare benefits and career outplacement support, the company said.

“We sincerely appreciate the commitment and contributions these teammates made and are supporting them during this transition,” Under Armour’s statement said.

The company last announced layoffs at the height of the pandemic, when in September 2020 it said it planned to lay off about 600 global employees as part of a restructuring plan that was recently completed.

