Top Under Armour executive Kevin Eskridge will leave company in August

Under Armour’s chief product officer, Kevin Eskridge, will leave the Baltimore-based athletic apparel maker this summer to pursue other interests, the company said Tuesday.
Eskridge, a 10-year veteran of Under Armour, has served in that role since May 2017, overseeing overseeing category management, products, merchandising, design and innovation.
He previously had been the brand’s senior vice president of global merchandising. His last day will be Aug. 15, the company said.
During Eskridge’s decade with Under Armour, "we’ve transformed from a small U.S. company into a multi-billion-dollar global athletic performance brand, and his impact on our business has been significant,” said Patrik Frisk, Under Armour CEO and president, in the announcement.
Eskridge is expected to sign a non-compete agreement and receive a lump sum payment of $640,000, or one year of base salary, as well as an annual incentive award based on the company’s 2020 financial performance. He will receive health benefits for 12 months.
Eskridge is the second top executive to leave the company since January when Frisk, formerly president and chief operating officer, stepped in as CEO. Frisk succeeded founder Kevin Plank, who remains executive chairman and brand chief. Diane Pelkey, a top communications executive, stepped down earlier this month after more than a decade with the sports apparel and footwear maker.
Eskridge joined Under Armour in 2009. He helped establish the company’s business in China and had been reporting to Frisk.