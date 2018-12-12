Under Armour to detail long-term strategy, financial outlook at annual investor day

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank told investors Wednesday that the company has stabilized its North American business in its second year of a multi-year transformation plan and is ready to apply its growth strategy to other regions of the world.

“We’ve gotten organized. we’ve gotten to work and are now executing...with a new operational model … with tangible payoffs,” Plank said.

Plank’s remarks kicked off the Baltimore sports apparel maker’s annual investor day at the company’s Port Covington campus in Baltimore, attended by analysts and investors.

Plank and other executives are expected to give updates on long-term strategy, financial outlook and key initiatives.

Plank was joined by Patrik Frisk, Under Armour president and chief operating officer; David Bergman, chief financial officer; and other executives.

The brand has become more efficient, shortening time it takes to design products and launch them in the market, Frisk said.

Part of that has been improvements in Under Armour has been improvements in "category management, what product should go where and when," Frisk said.

Under Armour is now calling its target consumer the "focused performer,” based on insights from extensive consumer research.

Such consumers are "hard wired to fight," younger, more diverse, more active and spend more than other consumers, said Attica Jaques, Under Armour’s vice president of global brand management.

This article will be updated.

CAPTION The Gunde Maersk, which has a capacity to handle 11,000 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) containers, arrived at the Seagirt Marine Terminal. It is the largest ship yet to enter the Port of Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) The Gunde Maersk, which has a capacity to handle 11,000 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) containers, arrived at the Seagirt Marine Terminal. It is the largest ship yet to enter the Port of Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Sears, the once-dominant retail chain that changed how Americans shopped and lived, has filed for bankruptcy. Sears, the once-dominant retail chain that changed how Americans shopped and lived, has filed for bankruptcy.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella