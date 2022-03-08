Under Armour halts shipments of sports apparel to Russia in support of Ukraine

Under Armour has stopped shipping its sports apparel and footwear to customers in Russia in protest over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The Baltimore-based athletic apparel retailer said it made its decision March 3 and immediately halted sales.
Under Armour does not have any stores in Russia but had sold its products through distribution partners in the region.
“We stand with the people of Ukraine against Russia’s attack on their democracy and will do what we can as a global company where standing for equality matters,” a company spokesperson said in an email Monday.
On Monday, Russian forces intensified shelling in Ukraine and food, water and medicine were in short supply. There appeared to be little progress toward allowing civilians to escape.
Under Armour’s biggest market is North America, with international sales during the fourth quarter accounting for less than a third of the overall business.
Throughout Europe, its products are sold mostly through retailers, independent distributors, e-commerce websites, and its branded and factory stores. The company said it had sold apparel, footwear and accessories through independent distributors in Russia and continues to do so in the Middle East and Africa.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.