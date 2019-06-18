Under Armour hires Red Bull executive to head global sports marketing

Under Armour has hired a former Red Bull executive to head global sports marketing, the Baltimore-based sports apparel maker said Tuesday.

Sean Eggert, who worked as vice president of sports marketing for the energy drink brand, will become Under Armour’s senior vice president of global sports marketing, replacing Ryan Kuehl, the company said. Eggert will serve in a newly expanded role in which all sports marketers globally will report to him.

Kuehl reportedly left Under Armour in December amid an internal review of corporate spending practices. He left after the company found problems in the sports marketing department’s spending at events, on nights out and on gifts to athletes, The Wall Street Journal had reported. Under Armour officials declined to comment on those reports.

Eggert will report to Alessandro de Pestel, the brand’s chief marketing officer.

“Sean’s strong track record of global leadership, highly successful activations and direct experience integrating consumer insights into purpose-driven sports marketing strategies is a welcome addition to the Under Armour team,” Pestel said in a statement. “As we work to connect even more deeply with our consumers through compelling engagements and powerful experiences, his expertise will play an instrumental role in our global expansion of the Under Armour brand.”



The company is in the final year of a three-year turnaround plan and has acknowledged that it needs to transform its corporate culture to stand up to scrutiny of the #MeToo movement. The company has been working to reverse a slide in sales, mostly in the key U.S. market, and to more quickly anticipate consumer trends in the sports apparel and footwear market.



Eggert spent the past 11 years at Red Bull working in global sports marketing. He was responsible for more than 160 company-owned events, including Red Bull’s global Ironman partnership, the Red Bull Global Rally Cross, USA Team Oracle and three Red Bull-owned sports franchises. He has also worked in sports and entertainment roles for Gatorade, Publicis advertising and Palace Sports & Entertainment.



