Under Armour has launched a flurry of sneaker designs this month to go after end-of-year and holiday sales, and each shoe has a purpose.
For “sharp pivots and redirections” on the basketball court, there’s Anatomix Spawn 2. In neon orange, the HOVR Phantom RN lets runners be seen and "feel nothing as they’re pounding the pavement.” Runners who alternate "from the trails to the city streets” are urged to lace up in HOVR Summits.
And Curry 7′s may not turn wearers into NBA star Stephen Curry, but his signature shoe is meant to give them an edge.
Under Armour is banking on performance to sell its shoes, but its shoes are struggling to perform where it matters most for the Baltimore brand — in stores. While it’s produced some popular shoes like the HOVR line for running, its shoe sales overall are slipping.
In the third-quarter, the segment’s sales plummeted 12% to $250.6 million, not a good sign heading into the crucial holiday selling season. The fall-off came as the company confirmed in November it was the subject of a federal investigation into its accounting practices that began in 2017. Earlier this year, its longtime shoe designer Dave Dombrow, responsible for many of its hit shoes, abruptly left the company.
Under Armour’s shoe struggles have mirrored its overall difficulties as it transitions from the rapid growth of a break-out brand to a mature multinational reckoning with changing consumer tastes and shifting retail trends in its key North American market. After its sales growth faltered a few years ago, the company doubled down on its image and products as a performance brand, which it traces to its roots as inventor of a sweat-wicking T-shirt for football players.
It’s making shoes and apparel with an eye toward “focused performers,” those who want results in sports and workouts, who are younger, more diverse, more active and spend more money than other consumers. But at a time when fashion is driving sales in the sports footwear category — and the category is struggling — some question that strategy.
“For the year so far, performance footwear has been very challenged, and there’s no sign that performance footwear is coming back in fashion,” said Matt Powell, a senior industry adviser for sports for The NPD Group. “Brands focused on the performance side are finding it much more challenging.”
Under Armour “put themselves into that category,” he said. “The product is right for what they’re making it for, but performance footwear is off trend.”
Under Armour remains confident it will find its footing in the sneaker business.
Its latest designs show how far the brand has come since introducing its first sneaker, a running shoe, in 2009, Under Armour founder and CEO Kevin Plank told analysts during a November conference call. Before 2009, the brand sold football cleats only.
“We believe that we are truly going to be a player there and take this $1 billion plus [footwear] business and build something really important,” Plank said during the call.
Under Armour’s December shoe releases, including two new holiday-inspired Curry 7′s released two days before Christmas, came at a crucial time. The last three months of the year, including the holiday selling season, are the most significant for most retailers. For athletic footwear makers, Christmas week itself can make or break a season as consumers cash in gift cards to buy the latest and most cutting edge new shoes.
Under Armour president Patrik Frisk shrugged off the recent decline in footwear as only slightly lower than expected, caused by softer demand, lower sales to the off-price retail channel and changes to the way it distributed footwear shipments this year.
Sales of running shoes in the U.S. began slipping at the end of 2013, then the same trend hit basketball shoes and other performance footwear by the middle of 2015, Powell said. Basketball shoes now account for less than 5% of all athletic shoes sold, Powell said.
Consumers have been turning to lifestyle footwear, shoes that look athletic but are not worn for any particular sport.
“We’re in an athleisure cycle ... where we’re seeing people want to dress in athleisure,” Powell said. “It’s comfortable, and if they intend to work out they can, but they don’t have to buy $150 running shoes.”
Smaller brands represent a bright spot and have been outperformers, names such as Vans, Puma, Fila, Hoka One One and Champion.
Chris Burns, a marketing consultant who analyzes sneaker industry trends and runs sneaker re-sale website ARCH-USA, gives Under Armour credit for innovation in its shoes.
“The Curry 7 is a beautifully designed shoe. It should cross over into casual wear,” he said.
But the Golden State Warriors point guard has been sidelined with a hand injury since October, and in Memphis, where Burns lives, the shoe is difficult to find in stores or malls.
“I have to walk to the back of the store at Finish Line Wolfchase to see any version of the Curry 7,” Burns wrote in a November column on his website. “As Finish Line has taken a hard shift towards apparel and a redesign that reflects this strategy, from the front of the store you can hardly see any models, let alone the Curry buried at the back wall, and that’s really the only place the shoe is carried. ... The PR from UA doesn’t matter when I can’t walk into all stores and see the Curry model without doing an in-store scavenger hunt.”
Burns also questioned Under Armour’s marketing strategy.
“They have no brand identity...," he said. "They attempt to be all things to all people.”
In a hyper-competitive footwear market, ad campaigns featuring Under Armour athletes have not been high profile enough, Burns believes. The technology behind the shoes has not been promoted or explained well enough.
Today’s sneaker companies need to operate like “media companies who just so happen to sell shoes,” he said.
On Dec. 23 Under Armour launched two new colorways of the Curry 7, the NERF Super Soaker, with splashes of bright blue, orange and neon green, and the Chinese New Year. And in the Baltimore market, it’s airing TV ads for the previously launched Curry 7 UNDRTD, a campaign featuring basketball players from Baltimore City College High School.
“This story — that Stephen hustles to make an impact for others — will continue through our marketing of the Curry 7 and in particular, this holiday season,” Valerie Middleton, a senior director of marketing for Under Armour, said in an email. “More colorways will be revealed that exemplify Stephen’s commitment to leading with purpose, a quality that doesn’t require him to be on court to understand.”
Powell continues to expect a challenging holiday season for sports retail.
“We are now in the fourth year of performance shoes remaining out of fashion, and this is not poised to change during the holidays, athleisure will continue to maintain its grip on consumers,” Powell wrote in a holiday forecast. “Despite this trend, brands continue to force performance shoes on consumers who have made clear they are uninterested.”
Still, Under Armour executives say they expect footwear sales, flat year-to-date as of November, to be up for the full year and are encouraged by categories such as running and women’s training. The annual growth rate of footwear, which now makes up less than a quarter of the brand’s overall sales, in the long run could be double the rate of the brand’s now dominant apparel category.
“The work we’ve done to re-calibrate the business, reduce inefficient volume and improve segmentation across price points are enabling us to drive greater focus and prioritization into the categories where we believe we can win.” Frisk said in November. “We are playing the long game.”