Under Armour extends partnership with Jordan Spieth through 2029

Under Armour has extended its 10-year partnership with golfer Jordan Spieth through December 2029.

The Baltimore-based sports apparel maker announced the four-year extension this week after the Under Armour athlete earned his 13th PGA Tour title Sunday with a win at RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina. It was Spieth’s second consecutive Easter Sunday win.

The brand first signed Spieth in 2013 as a 19-year-old with no official tour status, two years before his breakthrough season when he won the Masters and the U.S. Open and finished second at the PGA Championship.

“Under Armour took a chance on me,” Spieth told Under Armour founder Kevin Plank in 2020. “I was just leaving school, and I guess in other sports I would have been considered a high draft pick, but at the same time I didn’t have PGA Tour status, which in golf means everything.”

Under the contract with Spieth, Under Armour plans to donate more than $1 million over eight years to the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation. The foundation offers scholarships and grants and has opened golf programs for youth throughout the U.S., with a focus on breaking down socioeconomic barriers to the game.

“I think access is a big thing in golf,” Spieth said last fall. “It’s a game that I love. So, I figure maybe there’s some people that don’t know that they love it yet.”

Under Armour announced a commitment earlier this year to help break down barriers and improve access to sport globally.

“We’re incredibly honored to continue working with Spieth for years to come,” said Sean Eggert, senior vice president of global sports marketing, in an announcement on Under Armour’s website. “He’s an athlete who truly embodies what it means to strive for more.”