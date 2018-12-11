Under Armour removes marketing executives amid review of spending practices, report says

Two sports marketing executives have reportedly left Under Armour amid an internal review of corporate spending practices.

The Baltimore-based sports apparel brand ousted Ryan Kuehl, senior vice president of global sports marketing, and Walker Jones, senior director of sports marketing, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing unnamed sources. The executives left last week after the company found problems in the sports marketing department’s spending at events, nights out and on gifts to athletes, the Journal reported.

“Per company policy, we do not comment on specific personnel matters,” a statement from Under Armour said.

The company, which has been working for nearly two years to turn around its faltering business, acknowledged recently it needs to transform its corporate culture as well to stand up to scrutiny of the #MeToo movement.

The once predominantly men’s brand with deep roots in football has aggressively courted women in recent years, but found itself the subject of unwanted attention last month after it was disclosed employees were allowed to charge strip club visits and other adult entertainment to expense accounts. The Wall Street Journal reported that Under Armour ended that practice only this year and went on to say the company fostered a workplace culture in other ways too that was demeaning to female employees.

Kuehl, a former NFL player who joined Under Armour in 2009, played a role as Under Armour's senior category director of global golf and tennis in extending an endorsement deal with golfer Jordan Spieth in 2015. Jones, a former sports agent, reportedly worked under the direction of Kuehl.

